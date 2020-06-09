Avicii will obtain the Tribute Museum in Stockholm

Instagram

To open in 2021 as part of a new digital culture center, the museum will offer unpublished music, photographs and mementos from the life and career of the hit maker & # 39; Wake Me Up & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

avicii It is slated to be celebrated with a new museum in his native Stockholm, Sweden.

The venue will open as part of a new digital culture center next year (21) and will offer the Avicii experience, with unpublished music, photographs, and memories of the life and career of the tragic DJ.

"There will be a story about Tim's life, from his childhood room where he was playing World of Warcraft with his friends, to his first songs, first demos," said Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, the company behind the display. in a sentence.

Success creator "Wake Me Up", born Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018, at the age of 28.