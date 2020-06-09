Ava DuVernay talks about the trauma of LAPD and George Floyd Death On Oprah Special – Up News Info

"No one is talking about the economic inequalities that can lead people to want to go through a glass door to buy a pair of shoes," Ava DuVernay said tonight in the special presented by Oprah Winfrey. OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?

"Nobody talks about the systems that encompass all the actions we are seeing", When they see us The filmmaker added about reactions to the May 25 murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police and the major protests and riots that have followed.

"If you are concerned about the murder of black people by the police, to be discouraged or change positions because someone is removing a pair of jeans from a Target, then you have to see how much you care about the murder of black police people for starters "DuVernay said to his partner Queen Sugar Executive producer Winfrey of the quick reaction of some to deny the greatest injustice amid the looting that also occurred in some cities, as you can see in the following clip:

Related story & # 39; The Challenge & # 39;: MTV Fires cast member Dee Nguyen on Black Lives Matter Comments

I have been talking about racism on television for more than 35 years, but I don't remember a moment like this. And like many of you, I've been talking to friends and noticed the same questions that came up: Is this the moment that will finally change our country? pic.twitter.com/V2ks01WPwS – Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 9, 2020

Filmed remotely due to continued coronavirus home stay orders, Where do we go from here? It was broadcast on OWN and on the other 18 networks that he is the co-owner of Discovery.

"It is not a broken system" Selma Dumernay stated that American and American justice with blinding clarity the night George Floyd was buried in his adoptive hometown of Houston "It was built this way," he said of systemic racism in this country and the literal and figurative forces that led to it. protect. . “It was built to function exactly as it is. So, I feel that it is untrue for us as a society to suddenly act as if we were horrified when everyone participated in it, benefited from it, not for years. Decades Centuries."

The first night, often extremely sincere, is the first of the two parts. Where do we go from here? Special also saw the Oscar nominee and activist detail a terrifying experience she and her family were subjected to by the Los Angeles Police Department in DuVernay's childhood, a situation that is all too common in Black American family stories. and other communities of color when it comes to the cops.

“The police entered our backyard, and we grew up in the cities of South Los Angeles, the police entered, and I remember leaving the house and seeing my father, my proud and beautiful father, on the ground in our own patio, fighting Against the "Truly emotional, DuVernay told Oprah, explaining in yet too familiar language how the Los Angeles police said so many years ago that their home further away" fit the description of someone who was running through the neighborhood. "

"And so, seeing that it traumatized me as a young man," said the founder of ARRAY.

"But it fit with all the police aggression I grew up living with in Compton and Long Beach and Lynwood here in Los Angeles," DuVernay continued to explain to Winfrey and the public who was watching at the virtual roundtable. "Only a continuous presence always around."

"So when I see the police, I don't think they're here to protect me," the filmmaker said towards the end of the hour-long special, echoing a sentiment that has become a loud chorus from many minority neighborhoods in response to Memorial The day of Floyd's death on the street, meanwhile complaining to Derek Chauvin, he sat on the neck of "I can't breathe" yelling at Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds until the man died.

"As I got older, we didn't call the police if there was a problem," DuVernay said at OWN tonight. “We call each other and take care of it. Because the police, calling the police is the sure way that something goes wrong most of the time for many black people in this country. "

Filmed on June 7, the Where do we go from here? special also featured appearances and ideas from Georgia legislator and potential vice presidential candidate Stacey Abrams, co-chair of the campaign for the poor Bishop William J. Barber II, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Partial author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning founder of New York Times"Project 1619" Nikole Hannah-Jones, How to be an anti-racist author Ibram Kendi, Selma actor David Oyelowo, President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson and NYT columnist Charles M. Blow.

Regretting Floyd's "coincidence of murder" by the now-fired and second-degree murderer who knew he was being filmed and apparently didn't care, and three other police officers nearby, Blow told Oprah that the body is in the Police and Other adjustments in the way they do their work do not address the real problem of systemic racism in the United States and its law enforcement. "I don't think there is necessarily a technological solution to a cultural problem, I think we have to start looking much bigger than these inflammatory moments and say this is about power … the police are the lowest obstruction in this machine." . the journalist stated.

"Racism has always been dead," Bishop Barber said clearly in the special. Racism cannot exist without death. "

Tonight's debut of Where do we go from here? It occurs when DuVernay announced Monday the initiative of its ARRAY Alliance's Law Enforcement Accountability Project on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. Starting with a budget of $ 3 million and aiming to go public later this summer, LEAP intends to put money behind 25 multi-media projects over the next two years that aim to focus on issues of police violence. , misconduct and murder and recalibrate the narrative.

"It bothers me that I can recite the names of 30, 40 victims of police abuse and murder, but I can't say who did it," DuVernay told the talk show host in a remote interview on June 8, the day the Floyd's final memorial in Texas. "We have this type of social contract, where we do not pronounce the names of these people," added the filmmaker. "And we agree that they will not be prosecuted, and we will not say their names." I think it is a great national blind spot. And it is a storytelling problem … We are changing the lens of history. "

Where do we go from here? wraps up tomorrow night at OWN and all other Discovery networks.