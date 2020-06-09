Autistic teenager Darshan Siegel missing from Hunter region of NSW

Police are searching for an autistic teenager who went missing in the NSW Hunter region overnight.

Officers say 13-year-old Darshan Siegel left his mother just after 10 p.m. in the Port Stephens area while traveling from Sydney to the north coast of NSW.

They had stopped to rest in a parking lot in Heatherbrae, at the intersection of Pacific Hwy and Masonite Rd.

Police were alerted just after 10:30 p.m. and started a search with the dog squad, but was unable to locate Darshan.

Darshan is described as Caucasian-looking, about 180 cm tall, with a slim build and sandy blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater with a black jacket, black pants, and yellow shoes.