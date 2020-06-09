Australia's education minister Dan Tehan rejects China's claim that Australian universities are not safe for Chinese students

Education Minister Dan Tehan rejected a warning from China against his students studying at Australian universities due to racist incidents during the coronavirus pandemic .

"Australia is a popular destination for international students because we are a successful and multicultural society that welcomes international students and provides a world-class education," said Mr. Tehan in a statement.

"Our success in flattening the (coronavirus) curve means that we are one of the safest countries in the world for international students to be based right now."

The China Office of Education reminded "foreign students to do a good risk assessment and be cautious when choosing to go to Australia or return to Australia to study."

Australia has more Chinese students at universities than any other foreign nation.

Most international students were forced to return home in February when the Federal Government banned travel from various countries, including China.

Face-to-face classes will resume in July with approximately 1.5 million college students returning to campus.

Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann said there were some isolated incidents against Chinese citizens during the peak of the pandemic, but not enough to trigger the latest news from Beijing.

"I am puzzled by the way this country constantly responds to disputes between Australia and China because it is consistently described as Australia's fault," Uhlmann told Today on Wednesday.

"It is China that has changed. China is intimidating the world."

It is the latest in mounting tensions between the two nations since Australia requested an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

"When you look at the advantages and disadvantages of this relationship and the way both countries have behaved, Australia has behaved in an exemplary manner and China has behaved like a stalker."