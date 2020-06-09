Aurora Police Announce Policy Changes

Aurora police on Tuesday banned the retention of carotid pressure and made other changes in police policy in response to ongoing protests by the police in the United States and in announcing their changes spoke of a controversial police murder that has led to protests outside the City Hall.

"There really has been a call to action across the country," said Acting Police Chief Vannessa Wilson. "There has to be a change."

The new directives take effect immediately. Aurora's change follows the new policies announced Sunday by the Denver Police Department in the wake of massive community protests. In announcing some of the changes, Wilson said some things were already taught as a standard in training, but were not written in directives for officers.

For example, police officers are trained to advertise and warn suspects before they fire their weapons. But it was not an official requirement. That changed Tuesday with the virtual stroke of a ballpoint pen.

Other policy changes are:

The duty to intervene, which means that police officers are responsible for preventing violation of department policy.

Officers involved in violent conflict will be replaced by new officers who should be less emotionally involved and able to reduce the situation.

Officers' response to suspicious person calls will change. Rather than being asked to contact the person who has been reported as a suspect, officers will be able to observe the person and use their judgment about whether the person is committing a crime and needs to be detained.

Two of the changes evolved directly from the August murder of Elijah McClain, who died after a violent encounter with the Aurora police. A caller had reported that McClain was acting as a suspect after seeing him walking down the street while wearing a mask. When officers detained McClain, the interaction turned into a fight with officers using a carotid pressure control to restrain McClain and paramedics injecting him with ketamine to sedate him. McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and then died. An autopsy had inconclusive results regarding the cause of death.

Now officers will have to go back and observe a person and decide whether further commitment is warranted, Wilson said. She recognized that black people are more frequently reported as suspicious than other races.

"No one should be considered suspicious because of the color of their skin," he said.

Mayor Mike Coffman, who teamed up with Wilson and City Manager Jim Twombly to make the announcement about the policy changes, spoke about a newly formed 13-member police review task force comprised of various members of the education, religious background, NAACP and police community. The City Council will vote on the working group during a special meeting on June 15.

"I look forward to hearing from them,quot; as the city moves forward with police practices, problems and change, Coffman said.

Twombly announced that a lawyer was hired to conduct an external investigation into McClain's death and that he should file a report in mid-July. Twombly's announcement came after three members of the City Council sent a letter calling for a special investigation, but Twombly said he had already decided to hire someone months ago. That investigation was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but will become a priority, he said.