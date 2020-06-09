Aurora City Council Committee Calls for Independent Investigation into Elijah McClain's Death

Three members of the Aurora city council are asking the city manager to begin an independent investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, who died after a violent arrest by Aurora police and injected with ketamine by medical personnel.

The three members of the City Council's Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Commission Policy Committee sent a letter Tuesday morning to City Manager Jim Twombly requesting the investigation of a third party. Councilman Curtis Gardner then distributed a copy of the letter to an email list.

McClain's name has been chanted at protests in Denver and Aurora in the past two weeks. McClain died on August 27 after three Aurora police officers boarded him, used a carotid choke, and handcuffed him. A paramedic injected McClain with ketamine and McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead.

McClain was charged with no crime. The 911 call that led police to arrest McClain reported that the 23-year-old was a suspect because he was wearing a mask. Adams County District Attorney Dave Young found that officers did not violate any criminal law, and an internal investigation by the department found that officers did not violate the policy.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 800,000 people had signed an online petition requesting another investigation into McClain's death.

Committee members Gardner, Allison Hiltz and Angela Lawson also said they planned to review the use of force policy, training standards and disciplinary data from the Aurora Police Department.

"We know that the status quo is no longer acceptable in our criminal justice system," the three council members wrote in their letter.