Asus ZenBook Duo review: two screens, too many compromises

There is one, and only one, reason to buy the Asus ZenBook Duo. If you've seen a photo, you know what that reason is: there are two screens.

Specifically, there's the main screen, a 14-inch, 1080p matte screen. There's also another screen, a 12.6-inch IPS panel called ScreenPad 2.0, built into the upper half of the lower platform. Both are touchscreens, and both support the Asus Active Stylus. It is difficult to explain what this looks like; you will get it once you see it.

The $ 1,499 ZenBook Duo isn't the only laptop like this: Last year's ZenBook Pro Duo (of which this is a slimline, portable version) offers two-screen setup on a $ 2,500 workstation and some Similar concepts, such as Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold, are slated for launch later this year. However, at the moment, the ZenBook Duo is the best laptop for most users who want more than one screen.

Just make sure you really want the extra display because the trade-offs you have to make are significant.

Unlike the MacBook Pro's touch bar, or previous ZenBooks like the Pro 15 that have experimented with touchscreen trackpads, the ScreenPad has several obvious use cases, and they work as well as they should.

I mainly kept distractions like Slack, Twitter and Spotify on the bottom screen so that they were out of my way while doing my main job on top, but sometimes I also kept notes or other information there for reference. You can easily send messages to a friend while watching Netflix, edit videos with the timeline at the bottom, or stream a YouTube tutorial at the bottom while running a game at the top. I'm sure you can see your own uses for this; it's like having a built-in miniature monitor. Note, however, that the ScreenPad is small and has a very close aspect ratio, making it more suitable for running broadcasts in the background or taking a look at Twitter here and there; reading in depth or doing real work is quite limited.

In the Asus Launcher menu, which opens by tapping the left side of the ScreenPad, you can access a handful of nifty features that take advantage of the Duo's form factor (as well as adjust the brightness of the ScreenPad and lock and unlock the keyboard). There are a couple of apps, including the hot key (where you can access shortcuts to commands like cut, copy, and paste), the number key (which opens a virtual number pad), and handwriting (where you can scribble with your stylus. and the text will appear wherever the cursor is, it's pretty accurate.) You can create "task groups,quot; of up to five applications or tabs (two on the main screen and three on the ScreenPad), which you can then open with a single click. And you can add the applications you want to the main menu of the Launcher, so that it can work as a secondary dock.

Moving applications from one screen to another is as easy as moving them to an external monitor. But there are also some cool tricks. Every time you click and drag a window, a small menu appears with options to send it to the opposite screen, set it to the Launcher, or extend it to occupy both screens. There's also a handy button above the touchpad that immediately swaps the content of the top and bottom screen and automatically resizes it to fit.

The only ScreenPad feature that I ended up using frequently was task groups: I made a group of "work,quot; tabs to open in the morning and a group of "leisure,quot; tabs to open at night. But everything else worked as advertised. The main conclusion here is that Asus has done the job. The ScreenPad is not a trick; It is useful.

That said, there are problems.

For one thing, the keyboard deck is an awkward location for a screen. You have to stretch your head down to read anything on the ScreenPad – my neck hurt after a whole day of using the Duo.

Then there are trade-offs you must make to achieve this form factor. For one thing, I never realized how pretty the palm rests are until I had to use this laptop, which doesn't have one. I felt like a Tyrant saurian Rex using this on my couch, my arms cracking against my stomach. There's also the ErgoLift hinge that holds the ScreenPad off the floor at an angle. Usually I have no problem holding the folding hinges in my lap, but this one is quite sharp. It was so uncomfortable that while working on the couch, I ended up holding the Duo between my knees. You really want to keep using this laptop on a table or desk, not on your actual lap.

And then there is the touchpad which, thanks to the ScreenPad, has been placed in the lower right corner of the keyboard deck. It's useless. It's too small (2.1 x 2.7 inches) to realistically use it for precision gestures or to move around without quickly hitting the chassis. (Also, good luck if you're left-handed.) I don't like using third-party peripherals in my review process, but if I had just bought the Duo I would have plugged in a mouse right away and would never look back. I ended up using the Asus stylus (which is smooth and quite responsive) for much of my daily work and almost all of my commuting. I wonder if it is worth having a touchpad on this device; Seriously, I can't imagine anyone using this regularly.

In terms of standard "portable stuff,quot;, the Duo is a capable computer, but there's nothing to pull it out of the water; again, the ScreenPad is the reason to buy it.

I have the only configuration currently available, which is $ 1,499 and comes with Intel's quad-core Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The system was fine for my daily loading of Chrome tabs, Spotify streaming, Slack, YouTube and other tasks. However, the mid-range Comet Lake CPU isn't the best choice for encoding video or other demanding creative tasks – most power users will be better suited to the ZenBook Pro Duo, which comes with an eight-core Core i9-9980HK and a more powerful graphics card. The Duo's battery life was surprisingly good given that it has to take advantage of two displays. I got just over 10 hours of web browsing on the Battery Saver profile with both panels at medium brightness. And the machine was kept quite cool during testing (only the bottom was occasionally roasted). Fans only turned on during games, and you can activate a Silent profile in the Asus control center if they bother you.

The Duo is far from a game machine

The ports get a passing rating: There is a USB 3.1 Type A port, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack on the right, as well as an HDMI, another USB 3.1 Type A, a power port, and a USB-C. However, not Thunderbolt 3, which is an obvious omission on a $ 1,499 laptop, ScreenPad, or not ScreenPad.

Finally, the Duo is far from being a gaming machine. As the GPUs advance, the MX250 is near the bottom of the barrel. The graphics built into many modern processors (including the Intel Iris Plus that comes with the Ice Lake generation and the new Vega graphics in AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile series) have comparable performance, so buying laptops with graphics cards with little power makes less and less sense.

That was reflected in my tests. The duo only averaged 26 fps in Civilization VIThe highest setting. (I got 40 fps going up to medium.) Those are better frame rates than you could get with built-in graphics, but there's certainly nothing to write home about. The MX250 seems like a half measure to me, whether you want a GPU or not. If you don't want a GPU, you don't need an MX250; If you want a GPU, I doubt that you are happy with these results.

The ScreenPad is useful for gaming, especially if you want to keep a reference guide open or play a YouTube video while playing. Note, however, that when you click on the bottom screen you are essentially checking out of the game (audio stops and must be clicked again to resume playback), so use ScreenPad for operations like Discord chats or the live tweets is a bit of a pain

If you want to play on two screens, you might want to wait for the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, a gaming-specific Duo that's supposed to be out later this year and can be configured with an RTX 2080 Super. Asus says it is working with developers to create special interfaces and controls suitable for dual-screen setup.

The truth is that I don't see myself buying this computer. The narrow touchpad, tapered hinge, and lack of wrist rests made it too cumbersome to use. And the MX250's incremental upgrade over integrated graphics isn't enough to tip the balance in its favor.

But if you are specifically looking for a dual display device this one works. It is more than a party trick; It is useful and there are great things you can do. But I think the form factor is best suited for a workstation (like the ZenBook Pro Duo) that will likely spend most of its life on a desktop with attached peripherals. I'm not sure if there is a way to make a Duo that is also good for a laptop. If there is, Asus hasn't found it.