Asian commission criticized for Black Lives Matter statement

BOSTON (AP) – A prominent Chinese-American group has questioned the language of a statement by the Massachusetts Asian-American Commission expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

Wilson Lee, co-founder of the Boston chapter of the Alliance of Chinese American Citizens, one of the oldest Asian American civil rights organizations in the country, complained that the comment by the American Asian Commission expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement is "Divisive and inflammatory,quot; Because it suggests that Asians benefit from "white privilege,quot; and are racist against blacks.

Lee said he also promotes violence by invoking the controversial Civil Rights Black Panther Party.

"It saddens me when an organization funded by my tax dollars says there is hatred in the Asian American community for blacks," Lee said Monday. "In the past there have been misunderstandings between the Asian and black communities, but a general statement like that does not help the situation. It is putting gasoline on the fire."

Asian Americans have been marching with protesters in Boston and other parts of the country to call for an end to police brutality against blacks, he added.

"We sympathize with the black community. We feel the same oppression, ”said Lee. "In some ways, we suffer more discrimination than blacks because we are not accepted by the white community, but we are also not accepted by the black and minority community."

Vira Douangmany Cage, who chairs the Asian American Commission, declined to comment on the concerns, saying the agency wants "to make sure the conversation remains focused on the voices, pain and experiences of our black neighbors."

In the statement released late last week, the commission said it supports those seeking justice after George Floyd's death last month, and calls on others in the Asian-American community to help drive change. .

The commission also said Asian Americans must confront their role in "anti-black racism and oppression," noting that one of the officers on the scene when Floyd died in Minneapolis was of Asian descent.

Asian Americans "will never fully understand the black experience,quot; because "they continue to benefit from the myth of the,quot; model minority "and our historical proximity to white privilege," the statement says in part.

"We acknowledge the deep roots of the fight against blackness in the AAPI community and commit to an ongoing and necessary process of healing those wounds," the statement read, referring to the acronym for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The commission also cites several ways in which Asian and black equality movements have been linked throughout history, including how activists in India in the 1970s built on the efforts of the Black Panther Party. a decade earlier to form the Dalit Panthers to combat caste discrimination.

Since Boston, on May 25, large-scale demonstrations, rallies, and vigils have taken place in Boston and surrounding communities.

On Monday night, a silent vigil was held in the West Roxbury neighborhood of the city. No speeches were planned and participants were encouraged to bring posters.