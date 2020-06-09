Artists Create Black Lives Matter Mural at Night in Dallas, "We Really Need It,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Across Dallas, there is now a growing Black Lives Matter art movement.

Outside Dallas City Hall, people of all backgrounds stop to view a massive 600 x 48 'mural with the words Black Lives Matter.

"I think it's pretty amazing," said one woman.

"We really need it," said another.

The art, approved by the city, was created by dozens of volunteers overnight and has already made a huge impact.

"Honestly, my wife and I started crying," said Carl Hess. "I think it is prolific. In fact, I am an art teacher here in Dallas ISD and I tell my children all the time that our voice is our brush. Artists are historians during this time."

Across Dallas, some business owners have asked artists to paint murals on their bricked-up businesses.

"It really came from a collective group of artists who wanted to help and be part of the movement," said Teresa Nguyen.

Nguyen and a group of artists have designed dozens of umbrellas that are now used in protests.

"We were inspired by the umbrella movement in Hong Kong in 2014," he said. “They staged an umbrella protest, but we took it a step further by wanting to honor the loved ones of people who have been killed by police brutality. On each umbrella, there is a victim's name. We wanted it to be about the message and the amplification of the movement. These umbrellas are also a way to protect protesters. "

Nguyen says that through art, they can show love and compassion for a suffering community.