Arijit Singh and Pritam team up for a new version of the song Shayad

With Unlock 1 unfolding, people have moved out of their homes after a gap of nearly two and a half months. Although things don't return to normal, each day seems a little closer to the bright possibility. And all this has been possible thanks to the coronavirus warriors, who have relentlessly served the country during this difficult time. Music composer Pritam and singer Arijit Singh collaborated during the closing to give an ode to these special people with a song. These two musicians have created a new version of the song Shayad, by Kartik Aaryan and the protagonist by Sara Ali Khan Aaj Kal, for the front line workers.

Pritam told a prominent daily: "'Shayad – Aaj Kal & # 39; is a special song, it is a tribute to all our frontline fighters, who are serving our country selflessly. We hope to spread love and faith through this song, which is the need of the hour. This time will also pass. " He also published the song on his social networks.

Check it out below. Although the song has been done almost a month ago, we feel it is worth listening again …