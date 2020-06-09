Are asymptomatic people spreading the coronavirus? The words of a WHO official provoke confusion and debate

The World Health Organization moved Tuesday to clarify its position on whether symptom-free people are widely spreading the new coronavirus, saying that asymptomatic transmission is still largely unknown.

A comment by a WHO official on Monday, calling such asymptomatic broadcasts "very rare," sparked a furious scientific debate over the unsolved question and drew widespread criticism from the organization.

Less than 24 hours later, WHO convened a special press conference to override its comments, highlighting that much remains to be known. But Monday's comment had already spread widely and was used by conservatives and others to reinforce the arguments that people do not need to wear masks or maintain social distancing precautions.

The episode drew criticism of the WHO's public health messages and highlighted how tense and easily politicized such work remains months after the pandemic.

Calling the controversy "a misunderstanding," Maria Van Kerkhove, director of the WHO's zoonoses and emerging diseases unit, said that during Monday's press conference, she was trying to answer a journalist's question when she said that asymptomatic transmission was "very rare,quot;.

"I was not declaring a WHO policy or anything like that," he said. "We know that some people who are asymptomatic, or some people who have no symptoms, can transmit the virus."

It was not "WHO's intention to say that there is a new or different policy," added Mike Ryan, WHO's chief of emergency programs. "Much is still unknown about this virus and too much is still unknown about its transmission dynamics."

Although asymptomatic transmission occurs, no one knows for sure how often it occurs. Studies and models have suggested that many of those infected never show symptoms. And it remains an open question whether they are a great transmission force of transmission. At the same time, however, some countries that use contact tracing to work backwards from confirmed cases have not found many cases of asymptomatic spread, WHO officials noted.

Different definitions of what it means to be asymptomatic complicate matters. Some infected people never show symptoms; experts would consider such cases truly asymptomatic. But some only show symptoms later and could spread the virus before they manifest, presymptomatic cases.

What further complicates the fact is that, in some people, the symptoms are as mild, or manifest less unexpectedly, such as diarrhea or muscle aches, rather than classic fever and cough, which people are unaware of. of them until later.

"It's a disaster. I don't know why they would say asymptomatic transmission is so rare when the truth is, we just don't know how prevalent it is," said Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. "And it does not change the facts that we know, which is that this virus is very transmissible and it is very difficult to fight."

