Archdiocese of Los Angeles will ring the bells honoring the life of George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles will ring the bells Tuesday at 9 a.m. for eight minutes and 46 seconds to coincide with the start of a funeral for George Floyd in Houston.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles invited parishes throughout Southland to ring their bells and offer masses and prayers for Floyd, who died after an officer pinned him with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes, in solidarity with those that honor Floyd's life. He is buried.

"We need to make sure that George Floyd did not die for no reason," Archbishop José H. Gómez said in a statement. "We should honor the sacrifice of his life by removing racism and hatred from our hearts and renewing our commitment to fulfill our nation's sacred promise: to be a community loved for life, liberty, and equality for all.

Let's pray together for the soul of George Floyd and his family. And let us pray for all those who are working to end racial injustice in our society. "

In a previous message to the faithful, Gómez said that racism was "a blasphemy against God, who creates all men and women with equal dignity. It has no place in a civilized society or in a Christian heart."

The Archdiocese emphasized its commitment to continue working to end racial injustice and promote peaceful dialogue, discourse, and understanding about race and social justice. Parishes, schools, and ministries across the archdiocese have received prayer cards in English and Spanish to help the faith community continue to pray for an end to racism.

The prayers for the daily mass in the cathedral will be broadcast online.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)