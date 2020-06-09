Arapahoe deputy justified in shooting man using truck as weapon, review finds

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy will not face criminal charges for shooting a man who was trying to flee the arrest and who used a stolen van as a weapon, pinned another officer between two trucks, and seriously injured the officer.

The Jan. 22 shooting with officers involved occurred at IMT Cornerstar Ranch apartments near South Parker Road and South Chambers Way, according to an investigative review of the incident.

Agents were at the scene investigating Diego Gallegos, who was allegedly delivering drugs there, according to the 18th Judicial District review dated Monday and directed at Sheriff Tyler Brown.

Deputies Alan Wilson and Trevor Cuaz were trying to contact Gallegos when the suspect supported a Chevrolet Silverado in Wilson, pinning the officer against a Ford F-150 truck and an SUV parked next to him, according to the review.

Gallegos then advanced, in an attempt to flee, hitting an electrical box. He then drove to where Wilson had been caught and injured, according to the review.

Cuaz then fired eight shots "to protect Rep. Wilson and himself," according to the review.

Gallegos received three blows, a bullet grazed his head and chest, and a bullet penetrated his left arm. He was arrested and survived the shooting.

"Deputy Cuaz's actions were reasonable and justifiable based on Diego Gallegos' actions," the review said. "I find that Deputy Cuaz reasonably believed that Mr. Gallegos posed an imminent threat of deadly physical force to Deputy Wilson and to himself when driving toward the deputies.

As such, I find that Congressman Cuaz was justified in using deadly physical force against Diego Gallegos to defend Deputy Wilson and himself from the imminent use of deadly physical force. No criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Cuaz. "

The review letter was signed by Deputy Chief District Attorney Jason Siers.

Gallegos has been charged with multiple serious crimes, including the assault of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle circumvention, and theft of motor vehicles, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.