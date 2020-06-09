Apple will finally announce the first ARM-based Macs at WWDC 2020

Apple will reportedly announce that it will move from Intel chips to its own ARM-based processors on future Mac and MacBooks at WWDC 2020 this month.

Rumors that Apple is moving the internal development of the Mac processor have been floating for years, but Apple is finally ready to go public with the move.

Apple will also announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS at WWDC 2020.

Even though Apple's rumored spring event never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been busy until now in 2020. We were introduced to a new iPad Air, two new MacBook models, and even a second generation. . iPhone SE. Meanwhile, June has been relatively quiet, but with Apple's annual developer conference just two weeks away, more announcements will follow soon, possibly including a surprise or two.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg It reported that Apple will finally announce its move from Intel processors on Mac computers to its own internal CPUs as soon as WWDC 2020 on June 22. Announcing this initiative, codenamed Kalamata, in June would give developers enough time to adjust their plans before the new Macs arrive in 2021.

Although the new processors will be based on the same technology that Apple builds for the iPhone and iPad, the upcoming Mac and MacBooks will continue to run macOS and will not make the switch to iOS. Rumors that Apple has merged its mobile and desktop operating systems have been circulating almost as much as rumors that Apple has abandoned Intel, if not more, but it appears macOS is here to stay. For now.

How Bloomberg He notes that the Mac is now 36 years old, and this will be the first time that Apple will build the CPU that will power its computers. In the 1990s, Apple went from Motorola chips to PowerPC. In 2005, Apple announced that it would abandon PowerPC in favor of Intel. And in 2020, Apple reportedly will begin the process of transitioning its line of laptops and desktops from Intel-based processors to ARM being built.

The sources count Bloomberg that diminishing returns from Intel's annual chip performance are what fueled the move. Apple engineers were apparently concerned that staying with Intel for much longer would hurt their impact plans for future Macs. Apple began testing its own ARM-based processors, and sources say they "have shown considerable improvement with compared to versions with Intel technology, specifically in graphics performance and applications that use artificial intelligence. " They are also more efficient, which could lead to thinner, lighter MacBooks.

This change has been in process for years, and providing the pandemic doesn't force Apple to change its plans will be one of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2020. Apple is said to be working on three Mac processors, one of which is It will be based on the A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12, as well as a graphics processing unit and Neural Engine to handle machine learning. TSMC will build the chips with its 5nm process.

In addition, Apple is also expected to introduce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS at WWDC.

Image Source: Apple Inc.