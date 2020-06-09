Apple will announce the move to ARM-based Macs later this month, according to a report.

Apple will announce that it is moving from using Intel processors to its own ARM-based chips this month at WWDC 2020, Bloomberg reports. The developer conference will take place starting June 22 in an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg notes that the timing of the announcement could change due to the health crisis.

Rumors that Apple switched to using its own ARM-based processors in its Macs have been around for years, but a recent report from Bloomberg He claimed that the change was imminent, and that the first Mac with an ARM-based processor would arrive in 2021. The company reportedly has at least three ARM-based Mac processors in development based on the next A14 chip from the iPhone as part of the "Apple,quot; Kalamata Project ”.

Apple reportedly has at least three of its own processors under development.

Although the actual launch of its ARM-based hardware is months away, Apple needs to go public with its plans to give developers time to optimize their software for the new architecture. We have written before about how it will be a key challenge for the company.

Bloomberg reports that the change was driven by the slowdown in Intel's performance gains, and that Apple's internal testing of Macs with ARM-based chips has shown large performance gains over its Intel-powered alternatives. The increased power efficiency of ARM-based processors could result in thinner and lighter MacBooks in the future, however they will still run desktop-centric macOS. The change to ARM will eventually include the entire Mac line, Bloomberg reports.

The last time Apple announced a major processor change like this was at its 2005 developer conference, when Steve Jobs took the stage to say that the company would switch from PowerPC to Intel. The first Apple computers with Intel technology were released the following year.