Apple launches new Watch Sport Bands and silicone cases for iPhone 11

Apple has updated its Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone cases today with a variety of colors.
Apple released four colors for the Apple Watch Sport Band, these colors include blue linen, sea foam, vitamin C and coastal gray.
These bands are available today in the 40mm and 44mm size variants and cost $ 59 CAD at the Canadian Apple Store.
Currently, sports bands are the only options that have been updated so far. The Cupertino-based company recently launched two new Apple Watch Pride Edition sports bands last month.
In addition, Apple also released new cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These cases are available in sea foam, vitamin C and blue linen.
These new silicone cases are available on the Apple website right now for $ 55 CAD.
Rumors suggest that Apple will launch a new Leather Loop for the Apple Watch, but it is unclear when Apple will launch these accessories.
