Apple granted a software patent to allow socially distant group selfies

# Roommates, it is now well known that Apple always manages to find a way to innovate the tech game, and now that includes fighting COVID-19. According to recent reports, Apple has just obtained a patent that allows it to take its precious group selfies … while practicing social distancing.

@CNN reports that, in what might initially be perceived as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple officially received the green light to move forward with its software that would allow users to take group selfies and social distance at the same time. The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Apple a patent for the creation of "synthetic group selfies." Interestingly, it may appear that the software was specifically in response to COVID-19, but apparently Apple applied for the patent in 2018, but recently got approval on June 2.North Dakota.

The proposed software would allow a user to invite others to participate in a group selfie that would then organize multiple people into a single image. It would also remove the background image from other users' selfies and place them in the user's photo.

Also, the selfie would include still photos, stored video images, or live stream images. Meanwhile, users could retain the original selfie as well as the group version, and the original user and recipients of the group image could modify the selfie, such as placing themselves in a different position in the group capture.

As of now, there is no information available on when Apple plans to introduce the new software to users.

