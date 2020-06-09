Anushka Sharma talks about her love for taking risks

Anushka Sharma has always taken risks with her roles. From playing a girl next door in Band Baaja Baraat to a rude one in NH10, the actress has proven her mettle over and over again. And as a producer too, she's shifting gears to tell stories that are different, exciting, and entertaining.

Publishing her success as a producer on the web circuit with Paatal Lok, the actress spoke to a leading newspaper about why she loves taking risks in her career. She said: "I took risks as an actor and many of them paid off … The ability to take risks, to take bold steps with my professional choices, has continued and reflects me as a producer." Because of the type of content we have chosen to produce. "

Speaking of her penchant for taking risks that made her enjoy success with Paatal Lok, she said: "When I am making bold decisions … I feel worthy of the position I am in. I want to take advantage of that position that I have made for myself as an actor. to power stories and push creative people and talents back to create something unique and new. These steps have led to a show like Paatal Lok. " When asked what is more difficult to act or produce, Pat answered her answer: “Right now, movie production is more daunting. Acting came naturally to me when I started. Producing requires much more decision making, there are many variables and things that change constantly. ”

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2018 at Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.