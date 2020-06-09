Animation Guild to Host Webinar for Recent College Graduates Seeking to Enter “Prosperous” Cartoon Biz During a Pandemic – Up News Info

The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, will host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday night to offer advice to recent college graduates on how to enter the animation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guild officials say the animation business has been "thriving" during the pandemic, while most other sectors of the industry have been completely closed. "In the past two weeks, animation studios and productions, including Bento Box, Disney TV, Cartoon Network and Rick & Morty have released hiring notices," the guild told Up News Info.

"The coronavirus has tremendously affected recent graduates, not only by robbing them of the traditions that mark the completion of a degree, but by making the transition to the workforce more challenging," the union said. “Many of the resources available to them in the past – portfolio reviews, student galleries, recruitment events – have been canceled. This webinar will provide much-needed information as graduates prepare to begin their careers in the field of animation. "

The webinar will be moderated by the president of the animation guild Jeanette Moreno King and Alexandra Drosu, director of communications and content for the guild.

"We communicate with 30 colleges and art schools and we have almost 400 RSVPs," said Drosu. Experts will share information about interviewing and hiring, review best practices for wallets and reels, and answer other questions graduates may have. Other topics to be discussed are presence on social media, the difference between union and non-union studies, mentoring, technology, remote work and how to navigate based on the limitations created by the pandemic.

There's still animation work out there & The WGA wants it covered by the guild contract

The 90-minute webinar begins at 6 p.m. June 10th. Click here to register. Space is limited to 500 graduates, but the event will also air live on Facebook.

Panelists will include Jorge Gutiérrez, writer-director-producer of Book of life and next Maya and the three; Roger Oda, Fund Designer at She-Ra and the princesses of power and American Father!; Latoya Raveneau, Storyboard Artist / Supervising Director, Final space and next The proud family; Mairghread Scott, writer-producer for Guardians of the Galaxy and writer in Star Wars: resistance; Marc Scott, visual effects supervisor at Boss Baby 2; Stephen Silver, character designer for Kim Possible and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?; Paula Spence, art director for the Cartoon Network short film program; and Emily Walus, background painter in OK K.O.! Let's be heroes.