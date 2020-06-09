Anil Kapoor has the cutest birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja



Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is surely one of Bollywood's most adorable father and daughter duos. Anil has been beaten cheering on his daughter on several occasions. Not only that he has openly accepted that she is the only one he is also afraid of. Anil was even seen letting her hair down and dancing at Sonam's wedding like never before. And this year due to the confinement, Sonam was in New Delhi far from his parents, with Anand and his parents in the capital. But her loving husband made sure she received her gift on time, while he made sure she passed it on to her family. Anil posted a special wish for their daughter at midnight expressing how happy he was that she is close to them now.

He wrote, "For a daughter like no other, the perfect companion for @anandahuja, a star on the screen and an icon with an incomparable style. She is my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know (the only person I am afraid of) and now she is a genuine master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I am so happy that you are here with all of us today! I love you foreverHe published a series of photos of Sonam and some were also with him.

