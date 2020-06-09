AMC Sundance Now Secure Zokiak Finland Cold War Drama Shadow Lines – Up News Info

AMC's Sundance Now has acquired the first season of Finland's 1950s Cold War drama Shadow lines for the USA USA, Canada and UK.

Co-producer and distributor About Premium Content secured the Sundance deal for the Zodiak-produced show in Finland, along with other sales in territories such as Australia (SBS), Central and Eastern Europe (Viasat World's Epic Drama Channel) and Spain (Sundance TV).

Shadow lines It was commissioned by Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde and a second season is now in development. It is written by the mother and daughter team Kirsti Manninen and Katri Manninen and directed by AJ Annila and Alli Haapasalo.

The Finnish, English and Russian language drama takes place in the 1950s in Helsinki, where the KGB and CIA fought for control of Finland. It focuses on Helena, a student who returns home from the United States and is recruited by her godfather to help prevent the United States and Russia from meddling in the Finnish presidential elections and maintaining the country's independence.

Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now, said: "With its mesmerizing script and mesmerizing historical setting, Shadow lines it will be an excellent addition to Sundance Now's list of high-quality dramas. "