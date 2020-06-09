AMC Entertainment Expects to be "Completely Open Globally" in July – Up News Info

Exhibiting giant AMC Entertainment said net losses rose to $ 2.18 billion, including massive non-monetary impairment charges, during the first quarter of the year from $ 130 million negative the previous year in what CEO Adam Aron called "unprecedented times".

Revenue fell 22% to $ 941 million from $ 1.2 billion for the three months ended March. The nation's largest network had foreshadowed the number last week when it announced unaudited preliminary results within a range it filed with the SEC. The loss was at the lower end of the range I had predicted, between $ 2.1 to $ 2.4 billion.

Currently, AMC plans to reopen almost all of our theaters in the US. USA And the UK in July, to showcase Christopher Nolan's release from Warner Bros. Beginning now slated for release on July 17 followed by Disney Mulan It is now slated to premiere on July 24. So far it has reopened 10 theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal and expects to fully open globally in July.

"AMC's fiscal year 2020 started off strong with total revenue of almost 10% compared to the previous year through February." Aron said in a statement. However, as theaters in Italy and across Europe began to close in late February and social distancing practices began in the United States in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, attendance and revenue began to drop. deteriorate in early March. "

On March 17, he continued: "In response to COVID-19 security concerns for our associates and guests, and in accordance with local, state and federal directives, AMC suspended operations in all national and international theaters, causing it to It is practically income-free for the Company for the remaining two weeks of the first quarter. These are truly unprecedented times. I join all of our employees worldwide in offering our condolences to those affected by the coronavirus, as well as our most sincere thanks to those on the front line, ”said Aron.“ After starting the year with two solid months of revenue growth compared to last year, in mid-March we were forced to push the entire company to respond to the effects of the pandemic. "

The nation's largest theater chain has been under extreme pressure with closed locations and zero revenue since March. He also said last week that he was not sure that it could continue as a going concern. Large rating agencies Moody & # 39; s and S&P downgraded the company's credit rating for a controversial struggling debt swap that would force holders to cut back. S&P called the tanamount movement by default. However, the shares rebounded last week, fueled by hopes of reopening this summer: some of its international theaters have opened in Norway. The stock fell today along with the broader market and continued lack of clarity.

"We believe, but cannot guarantee, that the exhibition industry will eventually recover and benefit from the accumulated social demand for entertainment outside the home, as government restrictions are lifted and home protection is diminished. However, the Ultimate significance of the pandemic, including the extent of the adverse impact on our financial and operating results, will be dictated by the currently unknown duration and effect on the general economy and responsive government regulations, including shelter-in-place pandemic orders and the mandatory suspension of operations, "the company said in a filing with the SEC.

The quarterly loss includes an impairment charge related to estimated long-lived assets, indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill.

