AMC boss says universal relationships are "warm", but Chain hasn't booked Studio movies yet – Up News Info

Buried in AMC's earnings release in Q1 2020 on page 3 today was the statement: "While we are in active dialogue with Universal, no film made by Universal Studios is currently on our record."

The note comes just over a month after AMC CEO and President Adam Aron alerted the studio in a public note to Universal Studios President Donna Langley that the circuit is restricting all future titles from the study. The Aron embargo came immediately after NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell's return from victory for the $ 100 million Dreamwork Animation PVOD release. Trolls World Tour and statements made to the Wall street journal that the studio would release movies "will release movies in both formats", indicating a change in theatrical VOD from day and date once the theaters reopen.

Related story Universal establishes a 5-image deal with the Screenlife Movies from producer & # 39; no friend & # 39; Timur Bekmambetov

Analysts in today's earnings call were concerned if there was still a showdown between AMC and Universal, given the fact that the latter is handling overseas distribution of MGM's 007 movie. No time to die which will open in the United States on November 25.

Aron said: “So, look, relationships are warm with Universal. They have always been warm and I am using it as a good word. There is nothing personal about this problem with Universal. I have great respect for Universal executives. It is just a money problem. We are in active dialogue with Universal. "

While we reached out to Universal about Aron's comments today and they didn't get a response, practically speaking, it's too early for AMC to worry about reserving any of the studio titles. Warner Bros. is looking to capture as many screens as they can to Beginning on July 17, and while many, including Aron, remain hopeful that Christopher Nolan's film will be released that day, it is not yet 100%. Combine this with the fact that Disney has not canceled its suspended distribution operations to reserve Mulan for July 24.

AMC has a little time before having to reserve Universal's titles. The first movie on Uni's calendar is Focus Features' crime drama Kevin Costner-Diane Lane. I let it go On August 21. Then in September Focus has Universal Kajillionaire being platform on September 18, followed by Uni / MGM The candy man on September 25 and the science fiction film Amblin Tom Hanks Bios in October 2nd.