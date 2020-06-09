Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown taken by her father – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS () – An Amber Alert was issued for Lyrik Aliyana Brown, 3, who, according to police, was taken by her father.

They're looking for Lyrik and Jeremy Nathanial Brown, 30.

Lyrik weighs 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen in a yellow jumpsuit, with hearts and flowers.

Jeremy Brown is 5′11 ″, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.

Gainesville police say they are driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with Texas, temporary tags: 554 32b6.

Brown was last heard in Gainesville.

Police authorities say the baby is in serious or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about Lyrik or his father should contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940.668.7777.