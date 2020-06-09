Amandla Stenberg finds her natural fit for & # 39; The Eddy & # 39; for this very reason

During a recent interview by SAG Foundation Conversations, the actress of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; talks about his involvement in Damien Chazelle's new jazz club Netflix drama.

Amandla Stenberg it was the perfect choice to star in Damien Chazelle's new Netflix jazz club drama "The whirlpool"because it is named after a Miles Davis album.

The actress reveals that her mother was a big Davis fan and when she learned that her album title "Amandla" was inspired by a "cry of protest" against apartheid in South Africa, she knew she had found her daughter's name.

"I was named after a Miles Davis album, and that album was named after a concept that is very powerful and great, which is & # 39; Amandla & # 39; in South Africa means power for people," Stenberg explained during a recent interview from SAG Foundation Conversations.

"It's a cry of protest against apartheid there. I think Miles Davis was inspired by that and titled his album after that. My mother, who loves Miles Davis, named me after both of them."

Chazelle's new project was a natural fit for "The Hunger Games"star, who grew up listening to jazz.

"Being able to sing in this show was very exciting for me," he added. "Every day I had to be around these world-class jazz musicians who set the tone for the set and played every day. It was a true pleasure and passion …"

"Everyone was leaving an hour after we finished because there would be a concert. Everyone wanted to enjoy the music together. It was very magical."