Amanda Seales accuses actor Terry Crews of anti-blackness

Insecure star Amanda Seales jumped on Twitter to correct Terry Crews for his recent comments on black supremacy, calling his comments anti-black.

"To be clear: 1: there is no BLACK SUPREMACY. Liberation from an oppressive system is not based on the desire to BECOME the oppressive system," begins Seales.

She brought it together in a series of tweets.

"2: Yes, there are people trying to measure blackness according to the difference methods. My conclusion is that EVERY black experience IS a black experience UNLESS it is ANTI-black," he continued. "3: @terrycrews' tweets and actions above are a demonstration of anti-blackness. When you use yourself in any way to obstruct the truth of another black person's PRO-BLACK experience, you are a raccoon. He did it with Gab and he's doing it with this movement. "

She concluded her tweets with, "4: Many of my celebrities need to have their phones taken away from them and replaced with books. You are not playing a role. You are a role model. We should know our story better than we know her scripts. 🏼 "