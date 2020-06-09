Amanda Seales accuses actor Terry Crews of anti-blackness

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Insecure star Amanda Seales jumped on Twitter to correct Terry Crews for his recent comments on black supremacy, calling his comments anti-black.

"To be clear: 1: there is no BLACK SUPREMACY. Liberation from an oppressive system is not based on the desire to BECOME the oppressive system," begins Seales.

