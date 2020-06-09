Alison Roman Under Fire for masquerading as what fans think a "Chola,quot; is – It really was Amy Winehouse

Alison Roman, the former New York Times columnist, is once again in trouble with social media, albeit for a completely different reason.

Page Six recently picked up a social media battle where fans argued over whether Alison dressed up as "Chola," a slang term for a Mexican American with an urban flair, or Amy Winehouse, the pop star who tragically died in 27)

The writer Yashar Ali discovered photos of Roman from her old Myspace page. The publication accuses Roman of dressing in the "Chola,quot; way, which is a particular way of dressing in the Mexican American community.

Later, Roman addressed the near controversy and said he was 23 years old living in San Francisco at the time. She dressed as Amy Winehouse and did not realize how the world would perceive it in the future.

Ali responded by stating that Roman was not wearing hoop earrings and that he also did not have an "Old English,quot; tattoo on his chest. Twitter users quickly came to Roman's defense, and one in particular wrote that the only reason the photos dragged on was because the writer has a relationship with Chrissy Teigen.

Another Twitter user found a photo of the 34-year-old former model, Chrissy Teigen, dressed in a Native American outfit. More users noted that it was actually common for Winehouse to wear large hoop earrings.

As previously reported, this occurs shortly after Alison's column was put on hold by the New York Times after her comments about Chrissy Teigen and other chefs in the industry. Roman accused her and Marie Kondo of "selling themselves."

When Chrissy Teigen heard her comments, she turned to her social media to say she found everything "hurtful." Roman quickly apologized for his comments, but the New York Times put his column on pause in the meantime.

Teigen then addressed this news and told the New York Times to re-upload his column, but the publication never took his advice.



