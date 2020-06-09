Alia Shawkat accepts full responsibility for the use of N-Word in previous SXSW interviews

WENN

After images from her 2016 interview resurfaced, the & # 39; Arrested Development & # 39; actress She offers an apology and claims she has been learning about being an ally amidst the Black Lives Matter protests.

Actress Alia Shawkat He apologized for using a racial slur during a 2016 interview.

Images of the actress using the N word during a discussion at a South By Southwest festival event in Austin, Texas, re-emerged online last week (ends June 5), sparking the "Development arrested"star to do a little soul searching.

And he has addressed the issue in a long Instagram statement.

"I am writing this to address a video of me quoting a song with the word n ​​as part of an interview 4 years ago," he wrote. "I am so sorry and I take full responsibility … I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history for black people, as it was never a word for someone other than black."

Shawkat added that while she is a woman of color, she is working to become more aware of the struggle facing the African American community after the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

"I have been learning a lot about what it really means to be an ally," he added. "Black voices must be amplified and clearly heard. As an Arab woman, who can pass as white, I am working hard to process this nuanced access given to me and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in spaces where I exist. "