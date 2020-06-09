Alia Shawkat accepts full responsibility for the use of N-Word in previous SXSW interviews

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
WENN

After images from her 2016 interview resurfaced, the & # 39; Arrested Development & # 39; actress She offers an apology and claims she has been learning about being an ally amidst the Black Lives Matter protests.

Up News Info
Actress Alia Shawkat He apologized for using a racial slur during a 2016 interview.

Images of the actress using the N word during a discussion at a South By Southwest festival event in Austin, Texas, re-emerged online last week (ends June 5), sparking the "Development arrested"star to do a little soul searching.

And he has addressed the issue in a long Instagram statement.

"I am writing this to address a video of me quoting a song with the word n ​​as part of an interview 4 years ago," he wrote. "I am so sorry and I take full responsibility … I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history for black people, as it was never a word for someone other than black."

Shawkat added that while she is a woman of color, she is working to become more aware of the struggle facing the African American community after the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

"I have been learning a lot about what it really means to be an ally," he added. "Black voices must be amplified and clearly heard. As an Arab woman, who can pass as white, I am working hard to process this nuanced access given to me and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in spaces where I exist. "