Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is ready to be insured before the monsoon begins

Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with filmmaker as Sanjay Leela Bhansali excited everyone. The cast and crew of the film began production in December 2019 … but after the COVID-19 break, filming was suspended. It was later reported that the massive complex that was built at Film City in Mumbai would be dismantled given the huge maintenance costs. But hoping that the closure would be easier, the producers decided to keep the set for a few months.

A source confirmed that around 12 men were seen around the set, erecting scaffolding to protect him during the monsoon season. Ashok Dubey, Secretary General of the West Indian Film Employees Federation, also reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the first film to return to the floors once the closure is lifted.

The movie was supposed to be released on September 11 of this year. But with the delay in production, a new release date will be announced in the future.