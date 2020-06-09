Alabama police beat the owner of the black liquor store after calling the police! (Graphic)

MTO News learned that a crazed and out-of-control Alabama police officer was caught on tape brutally beating the owner of a black business. The business owner says he was beaten by a Decatur, AL police officer and then arrested after calling police to report that his store had been robbed and that he had the suspect at gunpoint.

The incident happened almost three months ago, on March 15, but the police had been blocking the officers' video release, because they knew they were incriminating them.

Yesterday, the victim released her own footage, and it was graphic.

WARNING: CONTAINS BRUTAL POLICE STAND (trigger warning)

The video clip, which lasts 1 minute and 10 seconds, shows an officer go in and immediately beat Kevin Penn, the 47-year-old owner of Star Spirits & Beverages, a liquor store on Sixth Avenue in Decatur, in northern Alabama.

Kevin suffered a broken jaw and some of his teeth were knocked out, his attorney, Carl Cole, told AL.com. Penn underwent several weeks of treatment, including closing her mouth, her attorney said.

Kevin was brutalized, handcuffed, and arrested for a misdemeanor obstruction of government operations. Police accused him of obstructing his theft investigation, according to court records.

According to his lawyer, Kevin called to report the theft and had already solved the case, since he was armed with a gun and was detaining the thief for the police.

WARNING: CONTAINS BRUTAL POLICE STAND (trigger warning)