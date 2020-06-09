Actress Alia Shawkat apologizes for using N-Word video in 2016

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Alia Shawkat you are taking responsibility for your actions.
On Tuesday Development arrested Star turned to social media to apologize for saying the N word in 2016 interview, which recently re-emerged on Twitter as a result of George FloydDeath.
"I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me citing a song with the word n as part of an interview 4 years ago," his statement began. "I am so sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a sloppy moment, one I am ashamed of and ashamed of, but I promise to keep learning. I regret using a word that brings so much pain and history to blacks, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black. "
Shawkat continued: "I have been learning a lot about what it really means to be an ally. Black voices must be amplified and clearly heard."
"As an Arab woman, who can pass as white, I am working hard to process this nuanced access that they have given me, and I realize how important it is to be hypervigilant in the spaces where I exist," she said. "I have been trying to understand the real definition of the word ally. It is more than just believing in equality, but being willing to act with and for the black community. My goal is to fight these injustices and remind myself that this is not en It is not a title, but an action to work against these systems that have protected me, but not others "
the Search party The star ended up calling his allies to take a position. "I am sorry that my ignorance has led me to this moment. I will continue to support the black community as best I can and learn from this," he said. "As non-black people, we must all take responsibility for the inactivity with which we have been comfortable sitting for so long, that has brought us here. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out."
"I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand," Shawkat concluded. "And take on this fight for justice with an active mind and an open heart. I thank you for reading."
In recent weeks, Shawkat has been using his platform to ask for a change. On May 31, he joined a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and shared a photo of his fellow protesters, captioning the publication "BLACK LIVES MATTER ALWAYS,quot;.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."