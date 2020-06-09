Actress Alia Shawkat apologizes for using N-Word video in 2016

Alia Shawkat you are taking responsibility for your actions.

On Tuesday Development arrested Star turned to social media to apologize for saying the N word in 2016 interview, which recently re-emerged on Twitter as a result of George FloydDeath.

"I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me citing a song with the word n ​​as part of an interview 4 years ago," his statement began. "I am so sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a sloppy moment, one I am ashamed of and ashamed of, but I promise to keep learning. I regret using a word that brings so much pain and history to blacks, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black. "

Shawkat continued: "I have been learning a lot about what it really means to be an ally. Black voices must be amplified and clearly heard."