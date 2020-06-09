Actor John Savage from "The Deer Hunter" set for "Finding Nicole" drama – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The deer Hunter star John Savage is among the cast of domestic abuse drama Find Nicole, based on CNN document by Chris Cuomo Inside Evil – until death do us part.

The film will trace the true story of Nicole Beverly (Kaiti Wallen) and her family, focusing on her domestic abuse case and how she overcame violence.

Rights were achieved by director and producer Harley Wallen (Eternal code) of Painted Creek Productions, according to Wallen's attorney, Bill Dobreff.

Savage will play the hard-nosed judge who will preside over the case. He will also star in HBO's Kelli Maroney True Blood), Brandon Quintin Adams (The Sandlot), Vida Ghaffari (Eternal code), Blanca Blanco (Betrayed) and Yan Birch (Wes Craven & # 39; s People under the stairs)

Production will begin this year in Michigan, near where the true story took place.

"It's a story that comes close to home," said director Wallen. "Growing up in a domestic abuse home, feeling like you're walking in eggshells all the time, doing everything you can to not say or do anything to trigger an event, is exhausting and makes you feel helpless. That's why I knew right away that it was a story I just had to tell. "

Beverly added: "I am very hopeful that sharing my story of survival on a larger platform will help people better understand how victims of domestic violence are drawn into abusive relationships and how difficult and dangerous it can be to abandon them. Also it's an amazing opportunity to teach people how to recognize the red flags of abusive relationships and understand the flaws in our legal system when it comes to protecting victims of domestic violence and bullying. Sharing my story helps one person to safely leave an abusive relationship or give a person hope, it's worth it. ”

Savage is represented by TCA Management and Joanne Horowitz Management.