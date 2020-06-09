Abdullahi Ahmed Mohamed charged with vehicular manslaughter in the death of the Coon Rapids man – Up News Info

A Minneapolis man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicle manslaughter in the death of a Coon Rapids man.

Abdullahi Ahmed Mohamed, 22, has also been charged with two counts of criminal vehicle operation for the high-speed collision that injured another driver and for leaving the scene of the collision.

The charges stem from an incident on the morning of June 8.

According to the criminal complaint, the accident occurred around 5:20 a.m., after a vehicle passed a red light at the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Marshall Street Northeast.

When officers arrived, they saw a collision of several vehicles with a Chevy Tahoe "completely engulfed in flames." The driver, identified as David Gene Olson, 35, was trapped inside and died at the scene.

Witnesses say they saw Mohamed's silver Honda Accord speeding up on Lowry Avenue Northeast, flashed a red light and crashed into the victim's Chevy Tahoe, the complaint says. Both the Tahoe and Accord hit a Honda Odyssey. Court documents say the victim in the Odyssey sought medical attention for abdominal pain.

According to the criminal complaint, a blood trail from the Mohamed Settlement brought the suspect to police. Authorities say Mohamed suffered multiple injuries and told officers that he was not in any of the vehicles. Later, he told authorities that he was a passenger.

Authorities say two other passengers in the Accord were also injured. Both men claimed to have no knowledge of who else was in the car. Inside the vehicle, police found an open bottle of Hennessy Cognac, a "blunt,quot; of marijuana, a tightly rolled dollar bill commonly used to "inhale,quot; narcotics, and an unlabeled pill bottle with multiple pills inside.

Traffic video from the crash shows Mohamed passing a red light and speeding towards the intersection where the Tahoe hit, which immediately started to burn.

There is currently an arrest warrant for Mohamed.