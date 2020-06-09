A secret weapon of EE. USA In A.I .: Chinese talent

Those numbers showed no signs of declining, but some organizations say the latest tensions between the United States and China have already begun to affect talent flows.

"I am terrified of what the administration is doing," said Oren Etzioni, executive director of the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence, a high-profile research laboratory based in Seattle, which has seen a significant decrease in the number of requests for researchers. Chinese. . "How many times can you push people out the door and put obstacles in their way before they say,quot; I'm not going to try "?"

Chinese-born researchers are an element of the American A.I. countryside. Li Deng, a former Microsoft researcher and now head of A.I. Citadel hedge fund officer, helped remake the voice recognition technologies used in smartphones and digital coffee table assistants. Fei-Fei Li, a professor at Stanford University who worked for less than two years at Google, helped fuel a revolution in computer vision, the science of making software recognize objects.

At Google, Dr. Li helped oversee the Google team that worked on Project Maven, the Pentagon effort. Google refused to renew the Pentagon contract two years ago after some employees protested the company's involvement in the military. Google's team worked to develop technology that could automatically identify vehicles, buildings, and other objects in video images captured by drones. In the spring of 2018, at least five of the team's approximately twelve dozen researchers were Chinese citizens, according to one of the people familiar with the deal.

A certain amount of government restriction is natural. The Pentagon generally prohibits citizens of rival foreign powers from working on classified projects. China also has a long history of industrial espionage in the United States.

AI. it's different, people in the industry argue. Researchers generally publish what they find, and anyone can use it. So what the industry is looking for is not intellectual property, but the minds that do the research.

"For much of AI research, the key ingredient in progress is people rather than algorithms," said Jack Clark, director of policy for OpenAI, a prominent laboratory in San Francisco, and co-chair of the AI ​​Index, an annual effort to track AI progress research, including the role of Chinese researchers.