A man accused of murdering his sister Gabriella Delaney appears in court for the first time after her body was found in Cambridge Park.

The man accused of the murder of his sister after her body was found in the unit they shared in West Sydney has not requested bail.

Lucas Delaney, 30, was arrested yesterday and accused of killing his younger sister, Gabriella Delaney.

The 20-year-old artist was discovered in Cambridge Park, near Penrith, and had not been seen since June 3.

Gabriella Delaney, left, was found dead in her home last night. Her brother Lucas Delaney, right, has been charged. (Supplied)

Today, Mr. Delaney decided not to appear on screen at the Parramatta Court and did not request bail.

He will remain behind bars until August, when his matter is mentioned again.

Ms. Delaney's body was found Monday night after NSW police responded to a call for concern for her well-being.

The couple's parents, who live in Western Australia, had not heard from their daughter for days.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said yesterday that the crime scene was facing police and that the cause of Delaney's death had not yet been determined.

"The cause of death is currently under investigation," he said.

"By this I mean that the lady has not been seen since June 3, so we are dealing with a situation where further examination is required to obtain a real cause of death."

Police remove a chair as evidence of the scene. (Tiff Genders / 9News)

"Unfortunately, we believe it is foul play and is being investigated as a homicide."

"It was quite a conflictive scene. As I said, the young woman had not been seen in six days."

Yesterday, the aspiring friends of the indigenous painter paid tribute to him.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said the crime scene was very conflictive for officers. (9News)

"He was so kind, bright and smart," her friend Jessie Mooney told 9News.

"I was studying at the university, just a normal young adult.

"She didn't deserve it. (Definitely) I think bad things always happen to the wrong people."

Readers seeking assistance can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or beyond blue at 1300 22 4636.

National Service of Domestic Violence: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Suicide callback service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1 300 78 99 78.