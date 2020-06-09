& # 39; We don't want to hear your apology & # 39;

Facebook / Instagram

Bobby Lytes, launched some nasty and serious accusations against Khia and her family members in a recent Instagram video .

Leave it to Khia when it comes to criticizing Trina. The first recently pointed to "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star after controversial comments by the television star about protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement who he called" animals "for looting Miami.

"Keep everyone off the streets, these animals off the streets, who run through Miami-Dade County acting like they've escaped from a zoo," Trina said earlier. Following the backlash, Trina issued several apologies in which she revealed that the murder of George Floyd reminded her of the death of Arthur McDuffie.

"I remember when Arthur McDuffie was killed by the police and the riots that gripped Overtown and Miami as a whole. I was just a boy, lived with my family, and stayed with me. It is as real now as it was forty years ago." said in the statement. "From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any pain I have caused. I live my life with the values ​​of respect and respect for all people, and I will continue to do so. None of us are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect and start again. "

The apology, however, did not work with Khia, who then hit Trina in a recent Instagram video. "Word on the sidewalk, [Daddy trick] still can't control her bitch, so she needs to be put to sleep, "Khia said, punching Trina in her court-themed clip." People don't want to hear your apology. Gag order. We have unearthed your record and you are a regular criminal, so you are canceled for that reason alone. "

"You are accused of being a dumb idiot, talking too much and trying to apologize for that, letting yourself fall like your career," Khia continued. "That is to say, every word you said and then lying and trying to get it back. Reading a misspelled apology, being arrogant, delusional, a trivial prostitute and overwhelmed with a low IQ, thinking that everyone is below you."

This comes after Trina's cousin and "LHH: Miami" co-star Bobby lytes he made some serious and unpleasant accusations to Khia and her family members. In a video uploaded to Instagram on Friday, June 5, Bobby dressed like a judge in a fake trial for Khia. She then mocked Khia for her alleged "harsh upbringing since her mother was an infamous prostitute" and claimed that "poor Khia was subjected to" sexual acts as a child.

Later in the video, Bobby said that his daughter's father was not actually Billy Finch, but her brother. Bobby went on to claim that the man was "a known rapist and child molester. He is well known for raping his nieces and girls." Additionally, Bobby launched another nasty accusation, saying that Khia's baby father raped her at the age of 12 and impregnated his own son.