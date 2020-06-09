& # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; & # 39; Cheer & # 39; 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations dominate

Wonderland / Netflix

Both series manage to earn five nominations each, while Gwyneth Paltrow is a nominee for the female star of the year, Kevin Hart is competing for his equivalent male award, and Jeff Probst will receive the Impact award.

"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"and Netflix's documentary series" Cheer "lead the nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Award winners recognizing excellence in non-fiction, unscripted, and reality programming will be announced on June 29, with both shows leading the way when the nominees were announced on Monday, June 8.

"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race" is nominated for Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an unscripted series, with judge Michelle Visage for the female star of the year, and RuPaul Charles vying for the male star of the year and presenter.

Following Cheerleaders from Navarro College in Texas as they prepare for the National Cheerleading Championship, "Cheer" is nominated for the Unstructured series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, with Jerry harris for the male star of the year and the team coach, Monica Aldama, nominated for the female star of the year.

"Weird eye"follows closely with four nominations, with" Couples Therapy "with three nominations.

Other notable nominees include Gwyneth Paltrow, who is in the female star of the year category for her Netflix series "Goop's laboratory"and Kevin Hart, who has a chance to win the equivalent men's award after starring in his YouTube Originals show, "Kevin Hart: What the Fit."

"Survivor"Host and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year's Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award for his continued contributions to the unscripted television industry.

Full list of Critics Choice Real TV 2020 nominations:

Competition series

Competency Series: Talent / Variety

Unstructured series

"Cheer" (Netflix)

"Couples Therapy" (Showtime)

"Intervention" (A&E)

" RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race : No strings attached! "(VH1)

: No strings attached! "(VH1) "We are here" (HBO)

Structured series

" Bis! "(Disney +)

"(Disney +) "Prop Culture" (Disney +)

" Weird eye "(Netflix)

"(Netflix) " Shark tank "(A B C)

"(A B C) "The world according to Jeff Goldblum"(Disney +)

Business show

Sports program

"Blackballed" (Quibi)

"Cheer" (Netflix)

"Last Chance U" (Netflix)

" The last Dance "(ESPN)

"(ESPN) "Peyton Places" (ESPN +)

"Real sports with Bryant Gumbel"(HBO)

Crime / Justice Series

"Missing and Murdered in Atlanta: The Lost Children" (HBO)

"The Archives of Innocence" (Netflix)

"Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" (Netflix)

"The Pharmacist" (Netflix)

"Test by the media" (Netflix)

"The Trials of Gabriel Fernández" (Netflix)

Documentary series in progress

"Summary: The Art of Design" (Netflix)

"The circus: within the craziest political campaign on Earth" (Showtime)

"Frontline" (PBS)

"Last Chance U" (Netflix)

"POV" (PBS)

Limited documentary series

"Missing and Murdered in Atlanta: The Lost Children" (HBO)

"Cheer" (Netflix)

" Hillary "(Hulu)

"(Hulu) "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" (Netflix)

" The last Dance "(ESPN)

"(ESPN) "Test by the media" (Netflix)

"The Trials of Gabriel Fernández" (Netflix)

Short form series

Live show

Interactive show

Culinary show

"Picado" (Food Network)

"Right on the spot!" (Netflix)

" The best chef "(Bravo)

"(Bravo) "Tournament of Champions" (Food Network)

"Ugly Delicious" (Netflix)

Game show

"25 words or less" (Fox / syndicated)

"Mind Games" (National Geographic)

" Cash booth "(Bravo)

"(Bravo) " Danger! : The Greatest of All Time "(ABC)

: The Greatest of All Time "(ABC) "Mental samurai" (fox)

Travel / Adventure Series

"Unknown Expedition" (Discovery)

"Extinct or alive" (Animal Planet)

" Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted "(National Geographic)

"(National Geographic) "The Great Food Truck Race" (Food Network)

"Somebody feed Phil" (Netflix)

Animal / Nature Show

"Dodo Heroes" (Animal Planet)

"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Nat Geo WILD)

"Crikey! It's the Irwins" (Animal Planet)

"Serengeti" (Discovery)

"Seven worlds, one planet" (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion / Beauty Show

Relationship show

" 90 day fiance "(TLC)

"(TLC) "You are the chosen one?" (MTV)

"Black love" (OWN)

"Couples Therapy" (Showtime)

"Love is blind" (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home / Garden Show

"A Very Brady Renovation" (HGTV)

" Celebrity IOU "(HGTV)

"(HGTV) "Home" (Apple TV +)

"Hometown" (HGTV)

"Sell Sunset" (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an unscripted series

Female Star of the Year

Male Star of the Year

Show host

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Programming on a Broadcast Network or Platform

A + E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Production

Yunque 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine films

Kinetic content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media