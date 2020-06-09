& # 39; PM needs to address JobKeeper for childcare workers & # 39 ;: Senator Katy Gallagher

"He said people can count on it … Less than 48 hours later it was announced that child care workers would be fired from JobKeeper," Gallagher told reporters today.

"There are about 120,000 workers who do not face JobKeeper on July 12.

Chair of the COVID-19 Senate committee, Katy Gallagher, has demanded Prime Minister Scott Morrison to clarify his comments on the JobKeeper scheme setup for six months. (9News)

"It is deeply worrying for us when we are looking at what the economy needs, how employment should be supported, particularly women who return to work.

"The government, the prime minister gives a guarantee, and obviously when you are the prime minister, a guarantee no longer has to be a guarantee."

The Federal Government announced yesterday the end of its free temporary child care program, with child care rates to resume from July 13, and the JobKeeper payment for workers in the child care sector will end soon on July 20. .

Instead, child care services will receive a transition payment estimated at 25 percent of the revenue generated by the fees.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is again under fire for his government's handling of the JobKeeper program. (AAP Image / Mick Tsikas) (AAP)

Child care subsidies will return beginning July 13 and activity tests for parents will decrease until October.

The Labor party senator also criticized the government for its $ 60 billion JobKeeper monitoring after a COVID-19 committee hearing held today, saying the budget error is enough to also raise questions about the Coalition's new HomeBuilder package.

"What we were trying to understand is how they could get such wrong numbers for so long," Gallagher said.

Child care rates will resume from July 13 and JobKeeper payment for workers in the child care sector will end on July 20. (AAP)

The JobKeeper salary subsidy program has been re-estimated to cost $ 70 billion instead of $ 130 billion after the Treasury revised its figures last month.

The number of employees predicted to receive assistance through JobKeeper was also revised to 3.5 million instead of six million.