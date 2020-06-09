& # 39; Cops & # 39 ;, full-length reality show that glorified the police, is canceled

"Cops,quot; is gone.

Paramount Network confirmed Tuesday that it had removed the reality show from its agenda, as nationwide protests demand police reform. At the end of last month, the network had temporarily cut the program from its schedule.

"The 'cops' are not on the Paramount network, and we have no current or future plans for him to return," said a network spokeswoman.

Spike TV, the Paramount Network's predecessor, collected "Cops,quot; in 2013 after Fox canceled the show for 25 years. The show's 33rd season was expected to premiere on Paramount on June 15..

Civil rights group Color of Change started a campaign in 2013 urging Fox not to renew the unscripted police program and asked advertisers to withdraw support. Since the show's debut in 1989, the group said the show's chain, producers and advertisers "have built a profit model around distorted and dehumanizing depictions of black Americans and the criminal justice system."

The organization argued that while "Cops,quot; was promoted as impartial, the program "offers a highly filtered version of crime and the criminal justice system, a 'reality' in which the police are always competent, heroes. that solve crime and where the bad guys always get caught. "

The cancellation of Fox's prime time line was a small victory for Color of Change in March 2013, until Spike TV resumed the show in May. It has been running on the cable network since then.

"Cops,quot; has provided Paramount with below-stable ratings. In mid-May, the show had around 470,000 total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen data. For comparison, "Pawn Stars,quot; on the History channel had 816,000.

In 2017, "Cops,quot; celebrated its 1,000th episode. Its first episode featured a raid on a Florida crack house. According to a 2005 report on Broadcasting & Cable, most police departments, which reserved the right to view the video before the broadcast, said the program served as a recruiting tool.

The show has followed officials in 140 cities in the United States, Hong Kong, London, and Russia.