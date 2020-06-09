23 underrated TV shows with LGBTQ stories worth watching

What is it about: The series follows Adora, who leaves her previous life behind with the evil Horde and discovers that she can transform into the warrior princess She-Ra. Soon, Adora finds a new family within the Rebellion and helps unite a group of people to fight evil.

Why do people love him?: "Not only does the show not have one, but three LGBTQ couples, but it has characters of all shapes, sizes, colors, and abilities. It's incredibly well written and beautifully animated, and the performance just melts my heart. In a designed show To be seen by children and adults, this is such an important and innovative advance. " —Chicha3maddy