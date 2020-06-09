20 hairstyles to try from birthday girl Sonam Kapoor's style files

From crooked tails to messy buns, Sonam Kapoor has redefined many hairstyles in sync with his clothes, accessories and, of course, the occasion. She has a quirky and elegant hairstyle for every occasion that girls can choose to replicate. While she's on the lookout for a proper hairstyle, one can sport her messy buns and chic hairstyles with anything, be it casual in a day or in the little black dress for a date night.

She also uses hair accessories like cute pins, clips and scarves to enhance her hairstyle. With impressive metal pieces for pigtails, Sonam has done it all and has surpassed it all the time. With princess braids and messy tops, Sonam is way ahead of all the divas with her hairstyle set, thanks to her stylists and sister, Rhea Kapoor, who have a great sense of style.

While we have some time right now, check out these 20 super stylish hairstyles that birthday girl Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has sported in the past. Get inspired by them …