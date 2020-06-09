2-year-old filly is the 15th horse to die in Santa Anita Park this season – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Another horse died while training in Santa Anita Park, becoming the 15th to die in races or incidents related to training at the racecourse this season.

Lightsaber, a 2-year-old filly that was not running, died Sunday in what the California Horse Racing Board said was a training-related death. Lightsaber reportedly broke his left hind leg during morning workouts and was euthanized after assistant vets determined the injury was unrecoverable.

The Santa Anita Park remains closed to the public, but restarted live racing on May 15 after closing on March 27 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fifteen horses have died since the season began in late December. Lightsaber is now the 50th horse to die in the park since December 2018, but an investigation by state regulators last year determined that most horses had "pre-existing pathology."

