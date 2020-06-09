2 Wisconsin Department of Health officials resign amid COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Two of the top officials at the Wisconsin state health department resigned amid the coronavirus outbreak, one joined a liberal advocacy group while another's exit is hidden.

Nicole Safar, who had been third in command of the state Department of Health Services, left the agency to join A Better Wisconsin Together, the liberal group announced Monday.

In early May, state health officer Jeanne Ayers was asked to resign from the department and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an article published Tuesday that she was given no reason why. Department spokespeople did not immediately respond to messages left on Tuesday.

The shake-up comes when conservatives have questioned the state's response to the pandemic and the Republican-controlled Senate has not confirmed Andrea Palm as secretary of the Department of Health Services. Democratic Governor Tony Evers named her in 2019, and some Republican senators unhappy with the state's handling of the pandemic have called for Palm to be fired.

Little is known about why Ayers, who had been an early public figure in the fight against the coronavirus and informed state lawmakers in March, left the agency. Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff referred questions about the outings to the state health department.

An automated response to an email sent to Ayers on Tuesday said questions could be directed to Stephanie Smiley, the acting administrator for the Division of Public Health. She did not immediately reply to a message.

Ayers told the Journal Sentinel in an interview that he was asked to quit his 14-month job during a May 10 phone call with Palm and Assistant Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. Ayers said he had received no warning about the quality of his work and was not aware of any disagreement about how he handled the fight against the pandemic.

In her resignation letter, obtained by the Journal Sentinel under the state's open records law, Ayers said she worked hard to meet the challenges of the job and was "disappointed that she cannot continue that job in the Evers administration, but I wish you and the (division) staff nothing but the best as you continue the important public health work. ”

Ayers supervised a variety of programs, including communicable and chronic diseases; Health promotion; environmental health, occupational health, family and community health; emergency preparedness and emergency health services. Before joining the state health department in March 2019, he worked for the Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota.

Safar joined the state health department at the beginning of the Evers administration in 2019. She had previously worked for 14 years as a lobbyist, political director and vice president of public affairs and legal advocacy at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Safar, an attorney, will now work as CEO of A Better Wisconsin Together.

Safar's appointment had drawn criticism from some Republicans because of his long history with Planned Parenthood.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement Tuesday that Republicans have several concerns about how the state health department is run.

"Governor Evers would be wise to clean up his agency in a hurry," he said. "With $ 2 billion from the federal government, it would be great if they could at least assure taxpayers that they are managing money responsibly."

