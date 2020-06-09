18-year-old woman dies after being beaten while crossing the street in Alexandria – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a motorist hit and killed an 18-year-old woman on Friday night.

According to police, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident that involved a pedestrian in the 400 block of McKay Avenue.

There, an investigation found that an 18-year-old boy was hit while crossing McKay Avenue by a 1994 Marquis of Mercury led by a 19-year-old Alexandrian man. The driver immediately stopped and called 911 for help.

The victim, identified as Maya Laina Ayala of Alexandria, was taken by ambulance to Douglas County Hospital and then flown to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died from her injuries.