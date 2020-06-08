YouTube tries to be more transparent with a detailed guide to monetization

YouTube offered more transparency on which videos can run ads and which ones can't, including pranks and videos that fall under hateful content, in a breakdown of its monetization guidelines released in May.

One of the most important issues addressed is when YouTube allows advertising on videos that contain "hate content." YouTube will allow ads to be published in news videos on topics such as homophobia, in "artistic content,quot; such as music videos that use "sensitive terminology in a non-hateful way,quot; and in "comedy content that includes jokes at the expense of marginalized groups in in a non-hurtful way. " That that means, medium, exactly, it is less clear. The edge He has contacted YouTube for further clarification. However, there is some precedent to try to make sense of it.

The clarification appears to come in response to an incident last June, when right-wing YouTuber Steven Crowder defended a series of homophobic comments he made about former Vox The presenter and creator of YouTube, Carlos Maza, as "harmless ribs,quot;. The YouTube executive team decided that the comments did not violate the rules that would require the videos to be removed, but Crowder lost his ability to monetize his channel as a result.

Since then, YouTube has instituted a series of changes to its content and advertising guidelines. Crowder's comments are not only prohibited by the new YouTube content guidelines, but also clearly fall under the "not eligible for advertising,quot; section outlined in the YouTube monetization guide.

Many videos that focus on a sensitive topic are not eligible for advertising

The more detailed guidelines aim to help creators "more clearly understand the types of content that advertisers don't want to appear against," writes YouTube. Creators are often confused as to why they can't run ads on certain videos that they think are advertiser-friendly, creating an exchange between YouTube and the community. The detailed list appears to be another attempt at YouTube's quest to be more transparent.

"We are not telling you what to create," the page says. "Each and every creator on YouTube is unique and contributes to the vitality of YouTube."

There has also been confusion about when YouTubers can run video ads on sensitive topics, particularly stories on the news. For YouTube, sensitive topics span topics including wars, suicide, and terrorist attacks. Many videos that focus on a sensitive topic are not eligible for advertising, but news organizations and channels that are considered by Google as news sources are sometimes exempt.

YouTube now says that "fleeting references,quot; to sensitive subjects made in videos by creators are fine, for example, a video that references a sensitive subject but is not the focal point is probably fine for advertisers. YouTube guidelines also state that "an event must be relatively recent if it is to be considered a sensitive event such as the New Zealand mosque shooting."

Many of the advertising guidelines outlined are pretty obvious. Sexually explicit videos, anything with desecration and content that glorifies dangerous acts, including pranks that could lead to death, cannot run ads. Some of the content described as ineligible for advertising is often banned from YouTube by the company's content guidelines, meaning that creators are unable to upload the video overall, let alone monetize it. Pornography, for example, is not allowed on YouTube and also appears as a type of content not suitable for advertising.

The full picture of what is acceptable, what is not, and the gray areas that YouTube moderators examine on a case-by-case basis can be found on the Google support forum.