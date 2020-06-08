YouTube and X Factor Star Trevi Moran comes out as transgender

Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.
In a heartfelt video titled "Coming Out. I Am Female," YouTube star and former X Factor The contestant stated that she is a transgender woman and explained that this decision has been a long time coming.
"Hello. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender woman," started the emotional vlog. "It's a good start. I can't believe I said that out loud. I've dealt with this feeling all my life, and I know I'm a woman deep inside. It's a feeling you know."
As he continued, Moran, who first came out as gay in 2015, shared that his journey toward dating as a transgender has been a difficult one, beginning when he began to question himself identifying himself as a cisgender man nearly three years ago.
"I hit a rock on my trip in 2017 when I thought I wasn't transgender because I thought people were pushing me to be transgender," she said. "No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of things related to eating disorder, self-confidence issues. It wasn't the time for me to go out back then. But now I'm here, and I'm Transgender."
After revealing that he originally had "all of this lined up,quot; to announce his departure, complete with a "photoshoot,quot; and "music," Moran later realized that this was not the best approach, adding: "I was like "This just doesn't feel right. I like it, I feel like I'm glamorizing it and trying to capitalize on it. "
Giving his followers more information about his transition, the musician continued: "I am going through a lot of things right now. I have two months of hormones. My brain is everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean that my … get fat as f —. And I'm growing my breasts, and it hurts. I'm going through a lot of things right now, and all because I just want to be me and express myself. "
Then, he shared that he has been documenting his transition for an upcoming docuseries called Trevi: the transition. "This is a really vulnerable moment for me right now," Moran said as she struggled against tears.
Leaving his followers with some inspiring words, he concluded: "If you ever get lost, just don't go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself frustrates the purpose."
Moran also shared that her future pronouns are "she,quot; and "she,quot;, noting that she is now called "Trevi,quot; instead of Trevor. Closing the session, he added: "That is my life."