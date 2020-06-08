YouTube and X Factor Star Trevi Moran comes out as transgender

Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.

In a heartfelt video titled "Coming Out. I Am Female," YouTube star and former X Factor The contestant stated that she is a transgender woman and explained that this decision has been a long time coming.

"Hello. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender woman," started the emotional vlog. "It's a good start. I can't believe I said that out loud. I've dealt with this feeling all my life, and I know I'm a woman deep inside. It's a feeling you know."

As he continued, Moran, who first came out as gay in 2015, shared that his journey toward dating as a transgender has been a difficult one, beginning when he began to question himself identifying himself as a cisgender man nearly three years ago.

"I hit a rock on my trip in 2017 when I thought I wasn't transgender because I thought people were pushing me to be transgender," she said. "No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of things related to eating disorder, self-confidence issues. It wasn't the time for me to go out back then. But now I'm here, and I'm Transgender."