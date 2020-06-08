Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

This time, the American movement seems different

Two weeks after the first protest sparked by the assassination of George Floyd, large meetings for racial justice around the world have reached a scale and momentum that has not been seen in decades. And it seems unlikely that they will disappear soon.

Our reporters took stock of this moment and spoke to people on the streets. Some took time off from work to participate in marches, and others made the most of the reorganization of their lives due to the pandemic.

"We have been waiting these days to come, for these people to come to these streets," said Valerie Rivera, whose son Eric was killed by police in 2017.

For many, the changes that have resulted also feel different, such as promises to cut the police budget in New York City or dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, and a proposed bill in Congress to track down the misconduct of police.