Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

This time, the American movement seems different
Two weeks after the first protest sparked by the assassination of George Floyd, large meetings for racial justice around the world have reached a scale and momentum that has not been seen in decades. And it seems unlikely that they will disappear soon.
Our reporters took stock of this moment and spoke to people on the streets. Some took time off from work to participate in marches, and others made the most of the reorganization of their lives due to the pandemic.
"We have been waiting these days to come, for these people to come to these streets," said Valerie Rivera, whose son Eric was killed by police in 2017.
For many, the changes that have resulted also feel different, such as promises to cut the police budget in New York City or dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, and a proposed bill in Congress to track down the misconduct of police.
Larger Image: Community organizers say Floyd's protests appear to have created a new generation of activism out of deep and widespread anger not only over Mr. Floyd's death but also over a broader system of racial inequality, and officials they cannot simply allay concerns by filing charges against police officers.
New Zealand remains vigilant as closure closes
The crowds will gather again in the restaurants. Weddings will include as many hugs and guests as happy couples want.
Authorities now said New Zealand has no new coronavirus cases or active cases, life can return to a pre-pandemic normality. Almost all of the remaining blocking restrictions were lifted at midnight on Monday.
"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding: "Thank you, New Zealand."
Context: The country is one of the few, including Iceland, which appears to have completely eradicated the virus. But officials urged surveillance in the coming months, and New Zealand's borders remain closed.
Cases: New Zealand has reported 1,504 cases and 22 deaths nationwide, and has been widely praised for its strict approach to fighting the virus.
The forecast came as economies around the world were gradually reopening and examining what they had to do to help local industries.
According to the report, countries that depend on world trade, tourism, commodity exports and external financing will be the most affected this year. A rebound is forecast next year, but a longer-than-expected pandemic could change that.
And it is official. the The US economy USA It went into recession in February and ended a 128-month expansion, the committee calling for recessions announced Monday.
Markets: Shares in the United States and Asia rose on Monday, while markets in Europe mainly fell.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
6,000 strains of bacteria under one roof
The National Collection of Type Cultures in Great Britain contains bacterial strains of more than 900 species that can infect, sick, maim, and kill us, including those that cause dysentery, E. coli, gonorrhea, and salmonella. The collection, which has just turned 100, provides scientists around the world with strains to study, test and develop treatments for vaccines or drugs.
We look at the collection, the oldest of its kind, and the importance of studying what evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould called "the dominant forms of life on Earth."
This is what is happening the most.
Buried treasure: After 10 years, The search for the hidden treasure in the Rocky Mountains has come to an end. A New Mexico art collector, who created the hunt, said someone had found the bronze chest filled with $ 2 million worth of gold nuggets, coins, sapphires, diamonds, and pre-Columbian artifacts.
Israel annexation: Palestinian officials say they are willing to allow the Palestinian Authority to collapse if Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex parts of the West Bank. The strategy would compel Israel to assume full responsibility, as a military occupier, for the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians in the West Bank.
The economy of mexico: As governments around the world rush to inject cash into economies in crisis, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has largely chosen to stay still despite what is expected to be widespread pain on the economic scale.
Snapshot: Above, police clashed with protesters at Hong Kong Chinese University in November 2019. Today is the first anniversary since the Hong Kong protests began, and hundreds of thousands marched to limit Beijing's control over its city. Look back at our coverage.
What we are reading: This poem about Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s. "There is a devastatingly painful beauty to this poem. The premise: Eve L. Ewing imagines a world in which Emmett Till lives a long life and ordinary, ”writes Stephen Hiltner, editor of our travel desk.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This the strawberry shortcake is served with crispy cookies instead of soft cookies. Our food writer Melissa Clark presents a solid argument for using a crispy cookie in this classic dessert.
Look and listen: Our writers suggest works that address issues of police brutality, social injustice, and racial inequality, from the Netflix documentary "13th,quot; directed by Ava DuVernay to "Mississippi Goddam,quot; by Nina Simone.
Do: Covid-19 is likely to bring marital problems, but the fight won't help, so the sooner the scale drops, the sooner you can start working on real solutions. Also, here are some tips for meeting friends outside.
We can venture outside, but with the virus we are even safer inside. At home You can help make it tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do.
And now for the backstory on …
Finding poetry in the newspaper
The hardest part of writing a poem. is choosing the right words. A found poem is created by cutting and pasting words you can steal from a newspaper or magazine, then cutting and pasting on a sheet of paper.
There are no real rules, but there is a theme.: Finding the extraordinary in the ordinary. Something is extraordinary when something ordinary or common takes you by surprise or makes you gasp.
All you need is a print publication, paper, pen, scissors, and glue or tape. Here are the steps.
Great idea. Create a list of extraordinary moments. Look for something small but exceptional around your apartment, outside your window, or maybe when you go for a walk. The extraordinary is around you; all of you What you have to do is look. Pick a moment and start thinking of words to describe it. Write them down.
Cutout. Cutout. Cutout. Start cutting all the words and phrases related to your moment. Having problems? Try not to think so much and just cut. What words sound good to you when you say them out loud? What words help you visualize your extraordinary moment? Search the newspaper and cut them carefully.
Design. Before you start pasting your words on lines of poetry, arrange and rearrange them. Let your paper be the house of your poem. How many rooms will you build? One, two or more? Do you want long lines or short lines? Play with their position until you have them right.
Paste. Ready? Carefully glue each word, and now you have your own found poem.
