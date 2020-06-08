YG demands end to social media trial over Black Lives Matter protests

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Big Bank & # 39; He makes the statement while defending the filming of the peaceful demonstration in Hollywood against the backdrop of his new music video for & # 39; F ** k The Police (FTP) & # 39 ;.

Rapper YG He has criticized his online political activism after leading thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters through the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, June 7.

The "Big Bank" star joined forces with officials from social and racial justice organizations Black Lives Matter L.A. and BLD PWR to organize the peaceful demonstration in Hollywood, five days after having to cancel a similar event due to security concerns for the participants.

As large crowds gathered on Sunday, YG took the opportunity to use the march as a backdrop for their new music video, filming footage of their new protest song, F ** k The Police (FTP), "according to TMZ.

However, it appears that some social media users questioned the authenticity of YG's activism, prompting the rapper to respond Monday in a lengthy online post.

Along with the video footage of the protest on Instagram, he wrote: "For anyone who is speaking I do not question their defense and I do not think they should question mine."

"Look, you have to understand that a lot of people out there see me as a N *** a. They don't see the proud black man. They see a boy from Bompton (nickname in Compton, California) and they expect violence. They listen to FTP and think I'm going to come and burn my city. So we showed up and we got it right. We proved they were wrong. "

<br />

YG insisted that the "true story" was that of thousands who took to the streets to "peacefully protest and unite for change," while defending their decision to film their promotion at the event.

"I wanted to document that so that when they hear this song and think we are reckless and violent, they see a peaceful protest from all the different people coming together for a common cause," he wrote. "That is history. That is breaking these stereotypes about our people and our neighborhoods."

<br />

"All of us who protest are on the same side here … instead of questioning the activism of others, we should direct that energy to the police and the government and help create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that judgment in social media without knowing the facts and hurting a cause that we are all part of. We have a real enemy and we are not for each other. About my mom (sic)! "