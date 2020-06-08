Xbox Series X: Microsoft adapts launch plans for pandemic

Image copyright

Microsoft Screenshot

Microsoft has not yet revealed the cost of the next Xbox Series X





The biggest challenge facing Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, might not be the most powerful or have the best games at launch, but the aftermath of Covid-19.

Many players will have less extra money to spend. And it has been speculated that the supply chain problems caused by the pandemic will lead to manufacturing delays and higher costs.

This was supposed to be the week of the giant E3 gaming expo in Los Angeles, an opportunity to build enthusiasm for the releases.

Instead, Xbox will take a first look at some games in development through an event aired in July.

Meanwhile, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed some of the problems on his mind with Click.

The interview below has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Media playback is not supported on your device Media caption See: Phil Spencer outlines plans for Xbox Series X launch

How has the pandemic affected your launch plans?

In the beginning, when we started dealing with people who worked from home, there were many questions about what was going to happen with the supply chain and testing our hardware.

But when I look at hardware production now, I feel really good.

We have test kits at home and we are all using them, so we can make sure everything works as it should.

We are also making progress with the software platform we have created to ensure that the games work well.

And regarding the supply chain, it seems that the console versions will be uninterrupted.

We probably had a couple of weeks to go in our test cycle, just as we caught up on things.

But I feel like we'll be able to absorb a lot of that on the schedule, and I feel great about our fall release.

Do you anticipate any other problems?

It appears that we are entering a period of massive economic uncertainty.

What I'm probably most focused on is the macroeconomic environment.

Image copyright

Microsoft Screenshot

The space combat shooter Chorus is one of the titles in development for the new Xbox





We see the impact of people being fired and laid off. It's hard.

And we are a leisure activity. We are not a requirement. We are not food We are not shelter.

So we want to be really tuned into that as we launch. How can we make it as affordable as possible? How can we give buyers a choice?

We have an Xbox All Access subscription program that allows people to purchase their next console for a monthly fee.

And if now is not the time to buy a new console, and you will keep the console you have, we will continue to support that console.

And through technologies like smart delivery, you can buy your games and know that when you buy the next console, your games will move with you, allowing consumers to make the right choice for them.

Will players not consider that the console will be more expensive at launch?

People find real value in the investment they make in games.

You can buy a console, buy some games, and you can literally provide your family with hundreds of hours of entertainment.

Even when we came back and looked at 2008-09, in that recession, to see what the impact was on the games, the games worked just fine. It was long lasting.

We want to make sure we provide the right value to customers.

The price is going to be important.

But our strategy is focused on the player, not the device.

Image copyright

Microsoft Screenshot

A new controller will be sold along with the Xbox Series X





If this isn't the year a family wants to make the decision to buy a new Xbox, that's fine.

Our strategy doesn't revolve around how many Xboxes I'm selling this year.

We are focused on providing services through the Xbox Game Pass, which allows people to build their library for a monthly fee.

Backward compatibility means your console will play thousands upon thousands of games.

Smart delivery means that when they move to the next generation, games will move with them.

In the past, there has been an obsession about how many units are sold in the first few weeks and months of a new console's life. Given the pandemic, do you think this will not be the best way to measure the success of the launch this time?

I think you already see it from many of the platform headlines, who are starting to switch to engagement metrics rather than device metrics:

How many people are playing

How often?

What are people playing at?

How many friends do people have on the net?

How many different games do people play?

We've seen our subscribers play 40% more games than others, which we think is great in terms of people finding a diversity of content.

The cycle in games is a little different from some other media.

The games are very durable, they play over time, so it's not just about what happened today.

One of our biggest games is Minecraft, and it has just crossed over 200 million players.

We just had one of our biggest months in terms of Minecraft usage.

Image copyright

Minecraft Screenshot

Microsoft paid $ 2.5 billion (£ 2 billion) to buy Minecraft developer Mojang in 2014





The game is 10 years old. You don't really see that in many other forms of media.

So for us, it's all about interacting with large player bases, giving them a great place to play, find friends, and find new games.

Many people around the world have had to isolate themselves during blockades. What role have games played to make you feel less isolated and more socially connected?

The good thing about games is that it has always been a social activity.

In fact, during this lockout time, we've had over 270 million new friend relationships created on Xbox Live.

So not only do people stay connected to their existing friends, but they also find new friends online while playing together, which is really cool.

Many creative industries have had to close during the pandemic. But the video game work continues, right?

Yes, it was a mix.

There are certain parts of the creative process in building a game that can happen remotely.

But there are certain functions in game production that still require people to be closer together.

Image copyright

Codemasters Screenshot

Off-road racer Dirt 5 will become one of the new Xbox launch titles





Today's great triple-A games involve hundreds of people coming together to build games.

And we've seen a pause in some things, like the motion capture of actors and some symphonic works involving musicians, where people need to be around.

But we are still releasing games.

The teams continue to work and find new ways to work together.