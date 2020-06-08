WWHL to air Black Lives Matter special: watch the trailer

Bravo Watch what happens live is illuminating the Black Lives Matter movement with a special two-part episode, which begins tonight.

Host Andy Cohen will moderate a discussion, which occurs as protests continue nationally in the wake of George Floydthe death of the guests The Real Housewives of Atlanta& # 39; s Porsha Williams and comedian / activist W. Kamau Bell.

In this exclusive preview clip from WWHL In particular, Cohen asks the two how allies, specifically whites, should begin to effect real change despite "deep-seated institutional and structural forces that have served to create and sustain systemic racism in the United States."

Williams first acknowledges that she is grateful for those who have joined the protests.

"That is beautiful because, listen, the protests have caught the attention of the media that is causing this type of conversation," she says. "But I think whites who really want to make a change in their understanding … let's go to the practical things we can do. Number one, we already know that the system is full of white supremacists, correct? So what do we need? do is dismantle that system. "