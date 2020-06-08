WWHL to air Black Lives Matter special: watch the trailer

Bravo Watch what happens live is illuminating the Black Lives Matter movement with a special two-part episode, which begins tonight.
Host Andy Cohen will moderate a discussion, which occurs as protests continue nationally in the wake of George Floydthe death of the guests The Real Housewives of Atlanta& # 39; s Porsha Williams and comedian / activist W. Kamau Bell.
In this exclusive preview clip from WWHL In particular, Cohen asks the two how allies, specifically whites, should begin to effect real change despite "deep-seated institutional and structural forces that have served to create and sustain systemic racism in the United States."
Williams first acknowledges that she is grateful for those who have joined the protests.
"That is beautiful because, listen, the protests have caught the attention of the media that is causing this type of conversation," she says. "But I think whites who really want to make a change in their understanding … let's go to the practical things we can do. Number one, we already know that the system is full of white supremacists, correct? So what do we need? do is dismantle that system. "
She continues: "And if whites recognize that the system has been built by them, and possibly the only ones to dismantle it, they become part of that. Bandwagon along with African-Americans who are saying, 'Very well, well , the police need to be watched & # 39; ".
In the video, Williams also emphasizes the importance of a "type of integrity unit along with the police system to verify their investigations," as well as legislation that prevents police officers from having what she describes as a "immunity,quot; that it provides. " a true protective veil around them. "
"Again, I can say it all day. Other black people can say it all day," adds Williams. "But it is powerful when whites talk about real events that are happening in the police system that need to be reformed."
In short, he said he wants white allies "just to be specific."
"I understand that it's scary to talk about these things," Williams tells Cohen. "But we must be specific for real change, and so that when you go to vote, you know who you're going to vote for, you know what change they can make, you know which prosecutor represents what we represent, and that's the way we can really start to change what is happening here in America. "
Tune into the special two-part episode of Watch what happens live Monday, June 8 at 11 p.m. The second part will air tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET.
In addition to Watch what happens live appearance she and Williams RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss will participate in a discussion that will air on Instagram Live from @ BravoTV on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. ET. Potomac Royal Housewives cast member Gizelle Bryant You will also participate in the talk. The panel, called Amplify our voices: an open dialogue about being black in the United States, will be hosted by Justin Sylvester of the E! Show Daily pop.
